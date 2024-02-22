Pre-season testing – Here are the results from the morning session of test day 2 ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Morning results:
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|36
|1:31.750
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|35
|1:32.328
|+0.578
|3
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|1:32.578
|+0.828
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|20
|1:32.879
|+1.129
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|31
|1:33.053
|+1.303
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|39
|1:33.225
|+1.475
|7
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|38
|1:33.715
|+1.965
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|33
|1:33.804
|+2.054
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|31
|1:37.509
|+5.759
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|40
|1:38.074
|+6.324