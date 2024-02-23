Pre-season testing – Here is the full classification from the third and final test day ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
With another drain cover issue early in the morning session, Sergio Perez being the driver to run across it, though he was lucky as the Red Bull escaped without damage. That caused a lengthy Red Flag period while repairs were carried out, and as a result the lunch break was cancelled so that testing could run for the remainder of the day.
Day 3 classification:
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|74
|1:30.322
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|67
|1:30.368
|+0.046
|3
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|85
|1:30.647
|+0.325
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|66
|1:30.755
|+0.433
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|53
|1:30.775
|+0.453
|6
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|121
|1:30.984
|+0.662
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|91
|1:31.030
|+0.708
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|75
|1:31.159
|+0.837
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71
|1:31.247
|+0.925
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|53
|1:31.483
|+1.161
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|89
|1:31.686
|+1.364
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|49
|1:31.999
|+1.677
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|46
|1:32.038
|+1.716
|14
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|20
|1:32.108
|+1.786
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|47
|1:32.149
|+1.827
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|80
|1:33.053
|+2.731
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|55
|1:33.079
|+2.757
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|28
|1:33.528
|+3.206
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|70
|1:37.015
|+6.693
Overall classification:
|Driver
|Team
|Total Laps
|Best Time
|Gap
|Session Set
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|224
|1:29.921
|Day 2, afternoon
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|192
|1:30.322
|+0.401
|Day 3
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|189
|1:30.368
|+0.447
|Day 3
|4
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|186
|1:30.647
|+0.726
|Day 3
|5
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|182
|1:30.679
|+0.758
|Day 2, afternoon
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|209
|1:30.755
|+0.834
|Day 3
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|157
|1:30.775
|+0.854
|Day 3
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|161
|1:30.984
|+1.063
|Day 3
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|183
|1:31.030
|+1.109
|Day 3
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|172
|1:31.066
|+1.145
|Day 2, afternoon
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|183
|1:31.159
|+1.238
|Day 3
|12
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|145
|1:31.256
|+1.335
|Day 2, afternoon
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|210
|1:31.361
|+1.440
|Day 2, afternoon
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|202
|1:31.686
|+1.765
|Day 3
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|196
|1:32.029
|+2.108
|Day 2, afternoon
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|193
|1:32.061
|+2.140
|Day 2, afternoon
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|141
|1:32.149
|+2.228
|Day 3
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|193
|1:32.227
|+2.306
|Day 2, afternoon
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|138
|1:32.578
|+2.657
|Day 2, morning
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|239
|1:33.053
|+3.132
|Day 3