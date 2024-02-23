Pre-season testing – Here is the full classification from the third and final test day ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

With another drain cover issue early in the morning session, Sergio Perez being the driver to run across it, though he was lucky as the Red Bull escaped without damage. That caused a lengthy Red Flag period while repairs were carried out, and as a result the lunch break was cancelled so that testing could run for the remainder of the day.

Day 3 classification:

Driver Team Laps Time Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 74 1:30.322 2 George Russell Mercedes 67 1:30.368 +0.046 3 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 85 1:30.647 +0.325 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 66 1:30.755 +0.433 5 Yuki Tsunoda RB 53 1:30.775 +0.453 6 Alex Albon Williams 121 1:30.984 +0.662 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 91 1:31.030 +0.708 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 75 1:31.159 +0.837 9 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 71 1:31.247 +0.925 10 Sergio Perez Red Bull 53 1:31.483 +1.161 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 89 1:31.686 +1.364 12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 49 1:31.999 +1.677 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 46 1:32.038 +1.716 14 Lando Norris McLaren 20 1:32.108 +1.786 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 47 1:32.149 +1.827 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 80 1:33.053 +2.731 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 55 1:33.079 +2.757 18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 28 1:33.528 +3.206 19 Daniel Ricciardo RB 70 1:37.015 +6.693

Overall classification:

Driver Team Total Laps Best Time Gap Session Set 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 224 1:29.921 Day 2, afternoon 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 192 1:30.322 +0.401 Day 3 3 George Russell Mercedes 189 1:30.368 +0.447 Day 3 4 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 186 1:30.647 +0.726 Day 3 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 182 1:30.679 +0.758 Day 2, afternoon 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 209 1:30.755 +0.834 Day 3 7 Yuki Tsunoda RB 157 1:30.775 +0.854 Day 3 8 Alex Albon Williams 161 1:30.984 +1.063 Day 3 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 183 1:31.030 +1.109 Day 3 10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 172 1:31.066 +1.145 Day 2, afternoon 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 183 1:31.159 +1.238 Day 3 12 Lando Norris McLaren 145 1:31.256 +1.335 Day 2, afternoon 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 210 1:31.361 +1.440 Day 2, afternoon 14 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 202 1:31.686 +1.765 Day 3 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 196 1:32.029 +2.108 Day 2, afternoon 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 193 1:32.061 +2.140 Day 2, afternoon 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 141 1:32.149 +2.228 Day 3 18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 193 1:32.227 +2.306 Day 2, afternoon 19 Logan Sargeant Williams 138 1:32.578 +2.657 Day 2, morning 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 239 1:33.053 +3.132 Day 3