Bahrain Grand Prix – After causing a red flag and radio banter during FP2, the canine track invader has been found by Bahrain animal rescue.

Friday’s second practice session had just resumed after a red flag to recover Alex Albon’s Red Bull at the final corner when another red flag was called just as the drivers were leaving the pit lane. Confusion reigned for a few seconds until the TV cameras showed a dog bounding across the track, towards the barriers and off to parts unknown.

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the first drivers to report an animal invader on track while Sebastian Vettel burst into song with a rendition of “Who Let The Dogs Out?” and joking with his engineer that “If I knew that dogs were allowed I’d have brought mine.”

Lewis Hamilton, who brings his bulldog, Roscoe, with him to most races responded to being told about the reason for the session suspension with a wry “Hope it’s not Roscoe.”

Before FP3 this morning, the Bahrain circuit Twitter account issued an update on F1’s newest canine friend saying that she had been found by Bahrain Animal Rescue, checked by a vet and was now in the car of the Bahrain Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Important Pupdate!! Remember our visitor from FP2? She’s been found (thanks to @Bahrain_Rescues) and is now in the amazing care of @BSPCA_BH. Been checked by the vet and she’s doing well. Anyone got an idea for a name? @f1? 🐕 pic.twitter.com/HbYJICW75E — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) November 28, 2020

Formula 1 have had an animal companion in each of the last few races, prior to Bahrain dog, there was another dog on track during practice in Turkey, while in Italy the paddock was provided with a feline friend initially nicknamed ‘Imola Cat’ before it was revealed he was named Formulino.