F1 fans who have recovered from COVID-19, or received their vaccine, will be able to purchase tickets for the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Bahrain International Circuit, which hosts the season opening race for 2021 on the 28th of March, has opened up ticket sales for the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, there is one major caveat on these sales to fans – tickets will only be made available to vaccinated or COVID-19 recovered people.

The tickets are now on sale on the circuit’s website, with fans being able to enjoy being present at the season opening race with entertainment, food and drink all available with a COVID-19 safe environemtn,

Full eligibility criteria for those wishing to attend the race is available at Bahraingp.com, however fans should be aware that entry will be only be permitted according to the following criteria:

Comprehensive measures will be put in place at the circuit to ensure spectators can enjoy the excitement of F1 in a safe environment. In addition to the entry policy, these measures include:

Vending area entertainment, food, beverage and fan experiences have been carefully selected to allow for social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Health screening on entry, with mask wearing compulsory at all times.

All entertainment and fan experiences will be outdoors.

Due to restrictions, there will be no Paddock Club or corporate lounges for the 2021 race weekend.

“We are delighted to be able to launch our ticket sales today, once again giving fans the opportunity to witness the spectacle of F1.” said Bahrain Internation Circuit CEO Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa. “In November and December last year, we had the honour to host our healthcare heroes as spectators, and we are pleased this time be open for a broader group of fans, with tickets available to buy for this prestigious first race of the season.”

“I am thankful for all the support we receive from across Government in Bahrain and the coordination that makes Bahrain a successful F1 every year. I especially thank The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus and Ministry of Health in Bahrain for their planning and guidance, which will allow us to offer a safe experience for fans.”

“We would urge eligible fans to reserve their tickets now for the best possible seats to witness the first edition of F1 2021.”