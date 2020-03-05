A statement from the Bahrain International Circuit says they are assessing the ongoing coronavirus situation, and could end up refunding some tickets.

With travel restrictions in place for the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix in just over two weeks time, a statement from the circuit says they are phasing their ticket sales in response to new information.

Citing ‘social distancing guidelines’, the statement said that the circuit is committed to holding a safe and exciting Grand Prix for local and international fans, and that they are working closely with governmental authorities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

‘In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met.’ ‘As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One management and the Kingdom’s health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.’

The circuit says that they have also introduced extra public health measures to ensure the safety of the spectators, team personnel and staff working at the race.

Entry into the circuit will include screening procedures, with specialist medical facilities onsite. There will be enhanced sanitation, additional hand washing stations, information points, as well as specific medical protocols in place to manage any suspected outbreak of the coronavirus.