Pre-season testing – Here are the results from the first session on day 1 of the 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain.
Results (classification):
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|1:32.959
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|72
|1:33.253
|+0.294
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|74
|1:33.671
|+0.712
|4
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|67
|1:33.723
|+0.764
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|69
|1:34.174
|+1.215
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|51
|1:34.424
|+1.465
|7
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|40
|1:34.564
|+1.605
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|46
|1:34.671
|+1.712
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|60
|1:34.822
|+1.863
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|52
|1:34.888
|+1.929