Pre-season testing – Here are the results from the first session on day 2 of the 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain.
Results (classification):
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|70
|1:32.486
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|74
|1:32.549
|+0.063
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|64
|1:32.969
|+0.483
|4
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|43
|1:33.170
|+0.684
|5
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|67
|1:33.442
|+0.956
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|49
|1:33.490
|+1.004
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|76
|1:33.751
|+1.265
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|72
|1:33.954
|+1.468
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|65
|1:35.522
|+3.036
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|85
|1:35.708
|+3.222