Pre-season testing – Here are the results from the first session on day 3 of the 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain.
Results (classification):
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|67
|1:31.024
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|83
|1:31.442
|+0.418
|3
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|77
|1:32.075
|+1.051
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|69
|1:32.459
|+1.435
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|56
|1:32.762
|+1.738
|6
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|53
|1:32.793
|+1.769
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|77
|1:33.329
|+2.305
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|44
|1:33.655
|+2.631
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|72
|1:36.854
|+5.830
|10
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|87
|1:38.244
|+7.220