Belgian Grand Prix – The Belgian GP start has been delayed due to the continual rain affecting the circuit.

Heavy rain has blighted the weekends’ running with the start being delayed by 25 minutes. The formation lap went underway at 15:25 local time, but the race was immediately red flagged and all drivers returned to the pitlane.

The start procedure hasn’t been completed yet which means the two hour countdown rule has not yet begun (the rules state that races should not run longer than two hours). The stewards will need to assess the situation with more rain on the way and light conditions will only begin to deteriorate.

Sergio Perez has already fallen victim to the conditions with the Red Bull driver crashing out on the way to the grid.