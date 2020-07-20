Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says there’s no ‘magic wand’ that can make all of their current car problems disappear.

Ferrari are struggling for pace and performance at the start of this 2020 season, which is a particular problem this year as the current cars will also be used in the 2021 championship.

Updates brought forward from Hungary to Styria last week seem to have had a marginal effect on the car’s pace, while the Hungaroring’s lack of power demands meant Ferrari had a slightly more competitive race on Sunday. Sebastian Vettel finished in P6, while an erroneous tyre strategy for Charles Leclerc meant he finished in P11.

“After three races, it’s clear that we are in worse shape than we expected and we need to react without delay,” said Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Team Principal Mattia Binotto, talking to ferrari.com.

“The entire car project has to be revised, while taking into consideration the limits currently imposed by the regulations. I am well aware there is no magic wand in Formula 1, but we have to step up a gear to turn things around, both in the short and the long term. It might also be necessary to look at our organisation to improve and strengthen our working methods where the need is greatest. But first, as a team, we need to understand the dynamic that led to this situation.”

Binotto has denied rumours that he is set to be replaced as Ferrari Team Principal, with suggestions from Italian media that his job is under threat due to the bad start to this year. He addressed these rumours by saying: “I have confidence in the people who work in the Gestione Sportiva: we have started out on a long process that should lead to another winning cycle. It will take a while, but the whole company understands and supports this vision. That’s why I find it amusing to read some stories that are doing the rounds: it’s not by sacking people that you make a car go faster…”