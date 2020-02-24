Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says that team orders may still be on the cards for both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc in 2020.

Ferrari head into the 2020 season with two equally matched drivers in Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. The young Monegasque driver stepped up admirably alongside the four time World Champion in 2020, taking dramatic victories in the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix.

However, the relationship wasn’t always harmonious, with Vettel ignoring initial instructions to allow Leclerc through after slipstreaming past him at the start of the Russian Grand Prix, while the pair also both retired after a clash at the Brazilian race.

Entering their second year together, Binotto explained to media that he thinks Vettel and Leclerc will have a better understanding of each other now.

“I think last year was very useful for them and for myself to understand how to behave and to figure out rules within the team.” the Ferrari team boss said during the first pre-season test in Barcelona. “I think the drivers now know each other much better and working well and I’m very happy with the level of discussion we’ve got and the level of contribution to the car and to the team.”

Asked whether he specifically had issued any instructions to either driver, Binotto said: “I think there’s not a whole lot we need to tell them because I think they understand perfectly what way to be when on track.”

However, Binotto said that the possibility of team orders are still on the table for both drivers. Saying that he believes Leclerc is on the level of Vettel and so neither driver will take priority at the start of 2020, he said orders may be made to benefit the results of the team overall: “I think Charles has proven to be ready, he had a fantastic season last year. He isn’t far off the level of Sebastian in terms of final results, he has proven he can do it so I think it’s right they are on the same level to start the year.”

“They know the team has first priority and team orders may still be there. I’m not saying there won’t be team orders but they will be orders for the benefit of the whole team but it has to be a clear situation.”