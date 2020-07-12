Styrian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both retired early from Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix after they collided at Turn 3.

Both Ferrari drivers retired early from the Styrian Grand Prix, following a first lap collision between their two drivers.

Approaching Turn 3, Sebastian Vettel was in front but was squeezed by the Williams of George Russell on the outside. Charles Leclerc, coming from behind, tried to lunge up the inside, but misjudged the moment and slid sideways into his teammate.

Leclerc’s Ferrari mounted Vettel’s, resulting in Vettel’s rear wing falling off. Sebastian returned to the pits immediately and came straight back to retire. Charles Leclerc pitted for checks, fell down to last, but was called in to retire just four laps later.

Developing story..