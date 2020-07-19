Hungarian Grand Prix – Following on from the post-race investigation, both Haas drivers have been given ten second time penalties.

Both Haas drivers were summoned before race stewards in Hungary, following the race in which Kevin Magnussen finished P9 on track to score the team’s first points of the year. Romain Grosjean came home in P15, having struggled for pace in the second half of the race after picking up some damage while racing with Alex Albon.

Haas made an inspired call just before the race began, pulling both drivers into the pits to change onto slick tyres at the end of the formation lap.

However, this decision ended up being what got them in trouble, as the investigation into the two Haas drivers was to see whether the drivers had broken Article 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations which states that drivers must ‘drive the car alone and unaided’.

The stewards determined that the pit call to both Haas drivers was grounds for penalisation, and gave both drivers a ten second time penalty. This demotes Kevin Magnussen to P10, scoring a point, and promotes Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo into P9.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the team instructed the driver to pit. The team could not prove that one of the exemptions made under paragraph A. 2. a) to g) of the Technical Directive 011-17 was applicable. Therefore, the Stewards consider there is breach of Art. 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations, that the driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”

The details of the Technical Directive 011-17 are not available to the public, as they are only issued by the FIA to the teams, meaning that the exemptions Haas could have argued aren’t accessible.

