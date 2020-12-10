Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas says he took steps to avoid negative press after a disappointing race at Sakhir. With Valtteri Bottas coming home in P8 after being largely eclipsed by replacement teammate George Russell last week in Bahrain, the Finn said he made sure to avoid media headlines that could affect his focus going into the season finale.

“Obviously on Sunday I got to deal with all the media, and yeah as a driver having a bad race, you have to deal with it, and I did, and I’ve learned from the past that sometimes the best thing to do is then to block everything and not look at anything.” explained Bottas to press on Thursday.

“After Sunday I have really not looked at a single headline or article or social media. That’s the way, sometimes, you have to do, and it worked for me.”

Bottas acknowledged that he feels he needs to perform at a higher level, after a run of what he calls ‘really, really bad luck’: “All I can say is, since Imola, it’s been a run of really, really bad luck and I can’t even remember the last time when I was on the podium, so it’s definitely that I feel I have not been performing at my best in the last few races…”

“There’s many factors in this sport – sometimes it’s luck, sometimes it’s what you do yourself in the car and outside the car – and all I can say is I can be much better than if you look at the last four races on average. I feel that I need to do better.”

Having successfully avoided reading the criticism aimed at him and Mercedes after Sakhir, Bottas said his head is clear going into the final race: “I feel at the end full of energy for the weekend and feel that I’m in a place that I can perform. That’s the main thing. Every driver has their own ways to reset and get back up when you have a bad moment.”

