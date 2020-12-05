Sakhir Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas has clinched pole position by the slimmest of margins over teammate George Russell in qualifying in Bahrain.

Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix. The Finn set a 0:53.377 on his final run in Q3 to take the crucial position, a necessary improvement on his previous run as teammate George Russell also found time on his last run.

Russell, taking part in his first qualifying session with Mercedes, had to dig deep to keep up with Bottas as the Finn was up to speed immediately as the session began. But dig deep he did, and discovered more and more pace as the session ramped up. Having survived Q1 & Q2 to make it into Q3, he was a genuine contender for pole position but missed out by just 0.026 as he set his personal best lap on the final run at the chequered flag.

With Mercedes locking out the front row, Max Verstappen will start from P3 and was just 0.056 down on Bottas’ pole time, and 0.030 down on Russell’s time.

Charles Leclerc will start from P4, having put in a stormer lap early in Q3 that shot him up onto what was a front row position in front of the Mercs after the first runs. He wasn’t able to put in a third run, as he ran out of Soft tyres during the session, but only slipped to P4 as others improved late in the session.

Sergio Perez will start from P5 for Racing Point, with Daniil Kvyat from P6 as the Russian climbed up the order with his final lap in Q3. Daniel Ricciardo starts from P7 for Renault, with Carlos Sainz P8 for McLaren. Pierre Gasly qualified in P9 for Alpha Tauri, with Lance Stroll in P10 for Racing Point.

