Bahrain Grand Prix – After taking second in qualifying, Valtteri Bottas admitted he was confused by the gap between himself and Hamilton.

Bottas has led Hamilton to four of Mercedes’ eleven front row lock outs this year but said that the nearly three tenths gap between himself and his teammate at the end of qualifying was a bit confusing.

“It felt good,” said Bottas. “That’s the problem, when it feels good and you feel that you’re extracting everything out of the car but the lap time is not there, that’s the most confusing part.

“The end of the Q3 lap was actually really good, it felt like there was not much more to find, that was the feeling when I crossed the line so I was pleased with that but obviously it wasn’t enough for pole. I was quite surprised when I saw the gap.

“I can’t really say much at the moment, there were no mistakes on the last lap, I thought it was pretty good so it was small things here and there, there was no one clear corner. I need to find out but at least it’s another front row lock out for us.”

The Finn was asked whether he thought there might be an issue with his car that could be hindering him, but he refuted that suggestion. Looking forward to tomorrow’s race, Bottas said that the two Mercedes have differing setups and that might play a part in the Grand Prix.

“I don’t think there’s any underlying issue with the performance of the car,” Bottas added. “I think it’s there, and the long runs were good so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.

“I think we ended up with quite different setups with Lewis, we’ll see if that makes any difference tomorrow. He’s had a really good weekend overall, every session. All the time I’ve had the feeling that I definitely have the speed but I haven’t quite got it all together. Felt like I got it together at the end but obviously wasn’t enough.”