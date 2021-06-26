Styrian Grand Prix – Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was left frustrated after being slapped with a three-place grid drop for a spin in the pitlane during Free Practice Two.

The Finnish driver had a bizarre incident which saw him catch some wheelspin leaving his pitbox, and spinning his car right in front of the McLaren mechanics. As a result, Bottas was awarded a three-place grid drop ahead of tomorrows’ Styrian Grand Prix, and will start down in fifth, instead of second.

When asked about the penalty, the 31-year-old believed that it was ‘quite harsh’ and admitted that he believes everyone is trying to ‘screw you over’ in Formula 1.

“My personal view: it’s quite harsh,” said Bottas, “I never imagined after that, there would be a penalty. But of course other teams, when there’s an opportunity, they complain that it’s dangerous etcetera, so we get penalised.

“That’s how it goes. Everyone’s trying to screw you over in this sport. For sure, it can be a dangerous situation if there’s many people in the pit lane but, no.”

If it had not been for the penalty, the Finn would have started up in second, right behind polesitter Max Verstappen. This means that teammate Lewis Hamilton will start on the front row of the grid. Bottas did look to have pace on the seven-time World Champion and feels that his performance was a positive, admitting that he and Hamilton have been working closely to find the right setup.

“I honestly think it was a good qualifying. I think I’ve been a little bit lost with set-up during the weekend so far, but then to be able to go in the right direction with the set-up,” said the Mercedes driver.

“We’ve been working closely with Lewis as well in trying to find the optimal set-up and definitely got some guidance from his side of the garage because I was definitely lacking a bit of pace on Friday and was a bit confused which way to go.

“We, by working as a team, found the right direction and I think thanks to that I found the confidence in the car. I think Max and Red Bull were faster today; it was a good lap and I’m pleased for that. Of course it’s a shame I have the penalty. Obviously, the job today was to maximise the situation.”