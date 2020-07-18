Hungarian Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas won the battle of the Mercedes drivers to finish at the top of final practice in Budapest.

It was an all Mercedes affair at the front of final practice at the Hungaroring, following the wet second practice on Friday afternoon.

Valtteri Bottas seized the initiative just before the halfway point of the session, and never let his slight advantage go as he whittled his time down to 1:15.437 and just 0.042 clear of Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

The closest competition to the Mercedes drivers was Sergio Perez in the Racing Point RP20. The Mexican was just over a tenth away from pole position, and almost two tenths clear himself of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari as the Italian team showed a little more pace than seen in Austria.

Lance Stroll was P5 in the other Racing Point, while Max Verstappen struggled with understeer and a spin en route to P6 in the lead Red Bull. Lando Norris finished P7 for McLaren, while FP2 fastest man Sebastian Vettel was P8 for Ferrari.

Pierre Gasly finished P9 for Alpha Tauri, having reported lapses of power on his car throughout the session. Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top ten for Renault, just over a second away from the frontrunning time.

