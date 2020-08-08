70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Mercedes have locked out the front row with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, while Nico Hulkenberg will start from P3.

Click here for the complete results from Qualifying – 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas will start the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone from pole position, after snatching the fastest time away from Lewis Hamilton at the chequered flag.

Bottas had been in P2 after the initial runs in Q3, but summoned up a 1:25.154 at the very end of the session to steal pole position away from Hamilton. Last week’s winner had to settle for P2 with a time 0.063 away from pole. The two Mercs set their best times on Mediums, with the single lap pace of the Softs ebbing away due to their exceptionally short lifespan.

Nico Hulkenberg, getting over the disappointment of missing last week’s race with a technical issue, proved the star of qualifying as he vaulted up to P3 at the chequered flag. He used the Soft tyre for his best time. His 1:26.082 was just under a second slower than the Mercs up front, and a tenth clear of Max Verstappen in P4 as the Red Bull driver couldn’t quite beat the Racing Point to lead the second row. Verstappen will be the only driver from the top ten starting on the Hard compound, having made it through Q2 on this tyre, with the rest of the top ten getting through on the Medium.

Daniel Ricciardo finished P5 for Renault, with Lance Stroll in P6 for Racing Point – he was 0.4 away from what Hulkenberg managed on the same compound.

Pierre Gasly finished P7 for Alpha Tauri, outqualifying Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in P8. Alex Albon was P9 for Red Bull Racing, half a second away from Verstappen’s time, while Lando Norris rounded out the top ten after a quiet session for McLaren.

Esteban Ocon finished P11 for Renault but is facing a possible penalty after badly blocking George Russell during Q1. The French driver even acknowledged the extent of the block over team radio, such was the extent of the block. Sebastian Vettel could only manage P12 for Ferrari, having failed to make any impression on the top ten on either the Medium or Soft compounds during Q2. Carlos Sainz finished P13 for McLaren, ahead of Romain Grosjean’s Haas.

George Russell made it into Q2 once again in his Williams, and tried to get through into Q3 on the Soft compound tyre. He wasn’t able to do so, and qualified in P15.

Daniil Kvyat could only manage P16, a disappointing result for the Alpha Tauri after running wide and damaging his floor during his final flying lap in Q1. His time was deleted for exceeding track limits, meaning he couldn’t continue on into Q2. Kevin Magnussen finished P17 in the second Haas, while Nicholas Latifi was P18 for Williams.

Bringing up the rear were the two Alfa Romeos, once again. Antonio Giovinazzi, for the fourth time in five races, got the better of Kimi Raikkonen to line up P19 and P20 respectively.