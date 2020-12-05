Sakhir Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas was pleased with the outcome of qualifying but believes he should’ve done a better job.

Q1 in qualifying was the first time that Bottas has finished at the top of the timesheets all weekend, the Finn is usually one of the pacesetters in practice but so far the top Mercedes had seemed to be their substitute driver, George Russell.

Qualifying ended as with a very close fought battle between the teammates, both having three goes to claim the top spot but in the end it was the more experienced Finn who narrowly took the glory. Bottas wasn’t overly happy with his 0:53.377 but it did the job and beat Russell by less than three hundredths of a second.

“It’s a different situation to have a new teammate but ultimately I just wanted to focus on my own doing and not to waste energy anywhere else.” said Bottas. Managed to do that, I think strategy-wise we’re in a great place as a team and good to see George locking the front row as well. It’s good to be on pole, I’m happy for that but not my best qualifying but I’m happy it was enough.”

Of the four previous poles the Finn has taken this season, he has only managed to convert his first, at the season opener in Austria, to a win and heading into tomorrow’s race, Bottas isn’t sure how the race will play out. Today’s Formula 2 race was an exciting one with a lot of close fights and overtakes but the Mercedes driver said the Formula 1 cars probably won’t have an easy time following each other, and given the track is quite bumpy, there is a question mark over the potential pecking order in what could be a very unpredictable race.



“It’s a bit of an unknown how the racing is going to be,” continued Bottas. “It didn’t feel that easy to follow other cars so I’m really pleased to be on pole side and go from there. Hopefully we’ll see a fun race. It feels like a bit of a Mickey Mouse track in a way, it’s quite bumpy and twisty but let’s see tomorrow.”