Italian Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas has led a Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice at Monza, while Max Verstappen brought out the red flags by crashing his Red Bull.

Valtteri Bottas has finished as fastest man in the first practice session at Monza. With clear and sunny skies overhead in Milan, it was a pretty relaxed session as the teams and drivers ramped themselves up for a weekend at Formula 1’s Temple of Speed.

Bottas did a 1:20.703 on the Soft compound tyre in the opening half of the session, finishing a quarter of a second clear of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The session was interrupted by a red flag period, caused by Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver was pushing hard through Ascari when he lost the rear of his Red Bull. This resulted in him sliding off into the barriers, and he damaged his front wing. He was able to get the car back on track and return to the pits, but the session was stopped in order to check the tyre barriers and clean up the track surface of scattered stones and carbon fibre.

Verstappen was able to get back out on track as action resumed, with his car only needing minor repairs. It was an overall strong session for both Red Bulls and Alpha Tauri – their four drivers made up the second and third row grid positions.

Max is off! 🚩 He's able to reverse away and nurse his Red Bull back to the garage#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6gEsILJKHm — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2020

Alex Albon finished in P3, also setting his best time on the Soft tyre to finish 0.7 away from the front, while Daniil Kvyat was P4 for Alpha Tauri. He set his best time on the Medium compound.

Verstappen finished the session in P5, while Pierre Gasly wrapped up the morning in P6. The French driver had a late spin that saw him backwards in the gravel at the second chicane after trying to carry too much speed into the initial entry, but was able to extricate himself to continue.

Sergio Perez led the Racing Point charge with P7, a second away from Bottas’ time, while Lando Norris was P8 for McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo was P9 for Renault, ahead of Carlos Sainz’ McLaren.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was P11, 1.2 away from Bottas’ time at the venue where he won so convincingly last season, while Esteban Ocon was P12 in the second Renault.

Lance Stroll finished P13 for Racing Point, and Romain Grosjean was P14 for Haas. Kevin Magnussen was P15 in the second Haas, but finished the session in the garage. Haas discovered a cooling issue on his power unit and brought him back in early in order to investigate.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished P16 for Alfa Romeo, half a tenth clear of teammate Kimi Raikkonen in the second Alfa in P17.

Roy Nissany, stepping in for George Russell for first practice, used a fresh power unit in his Williams to finish in P18, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi.