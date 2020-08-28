Belgian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas went quickest in opening practice at Spa, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas has opened up his Belgian Grand Prix weekend by going quickest in first practice. The Mercedes driver logged a quickest time of 1:44.493 on the Soft compound tyres to eclipse Lewis Hamilton by just 0.069 seconds.

Soft tyres were very much the order of the session, despite the drivers complaining about their longevity. Bottas was one of the drivers affected, as he suffered a puncture towards the end of the session. This was despite no visible external deflation, and he was able to return to the pits at a reduced pace. He was on his sixth lap on the Softs at the time.

Behind the Mercs, Max Verstappen slotted into his customary P3 position but was quite close on his first run on Softs. Despite a slight straight line disadvantage, Verstappen put in a time just 0.081 away from Bottas and 0.012 away from Hamilton.

The Racing Points were up next, with Sergio Perez doing a 1:44.629 on the Softs to end up just over a tenth behind Bottas. This time was over 0.2 clear of Lance Stroll in P5, while Alex Albon was P6 for Red Bull Racing and half a second away from the front.

Esteban Ocon finished in P7 for Renault, with Carlos Sainz P8 for McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo was P9 in the second Renault, with Lando Norris rounding out the top ten having been an early pacesetter on the Softs.

The Alpha Tauri drivers were up next, with Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly slotting into P12 & P13.

It was a disastrous session for cars with Ferrari power units, with the quickest Ferrari-powered car down in P13 with Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo. He was half a tenth quicker than Charles Leclerc’s works car in P14, with Sebastian Vettel down in P15.

Both Haas drivers were unable to set a time as they encountered early power unit issues. Kevin Magnussen’s car requires stripdown, but the team are yet to confirm whether he’ll need new components. Romain Grosjean has already been confirmed as needing a fresh engine.

Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi was also sidelined in the garage with a suspected engine issue, and failed to set a time.