Belgium Grand Prix – Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has set the fastest time in the opening practice session ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Finn set a set of 1:45.199 which was a tenth and a half faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second place. Pierre Gasly for AlphaTauri was half a second off the benchmark in third place.

Formula 1’s return from the summer break was blighted by a blanket of foggy cloud over the Spa-Francochamps circuit. A brief and light shower before the session ensured that some of the drivers headed out on the intermediate tyres on their initial installation laps. But the track wasn’t quite wet enough and the drivers switched to the dry tyres for the rest of the session.

Verstappen was the initial leader at the half way point when he set the fastest time on the hard compound tyres. However, the times tumbled as the soft tyres started to go on. Bottas shot up the time sheets with ten minutes left of the session.

Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was unable to match Bottas’ time and was down in 18th place. But the Briton was impeded by Williams driver Nicholas Latifi on his fast run.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was in fourth place, just a tenth ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull was down in sixth place and some eighth tenths off Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel was down in seventh place in the Aston Martin, with McLaren’s Lando Norris just behind in eighth. Esteban Ocon, who get is maiden victory last time out in Hungary was down in ninth place. This will be a bump back down to Earth for the Alpine driver. Fernando Alonso in the other Alpine was just two tenths off his teammate in tenth.

Lance Stroll was the 11th fastest car for Aston Martin, followed by Daniel Ricciardo in the other McLaren. Antonio Giovinazzi set the 13th fastest time – his teammate Kimi Raikkenon set the 17th fastest time, but had an odd incident in the pitlane where he lost the rear entering the pits and damaging his left rear. Hopefully the Alfa Romeo can be repaired in time to the world champion can participate in FP2.

George Russell put his Williams up in 14th place ahead of AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in 15th. Latifi was in 16th, with the two Haas drivers of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher in 19th and 20th respectively.