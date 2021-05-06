Valtteri Bottas has hit out at rumours that Mercedes could be set to replace him half-way through the 2021 season, calling them “bullshit”.

The UK press reported rumours this week suggesting “unrest” within the Mercedes camp at Bottas’ performance so far this season. The reports also mentioned that Mercedes development driver George Russell would be favourite to take the seat.

The 31-year-old has failed to beat seven-time world Champion Lewis Hamilton all season and currently lies fourth in the drivers’ Championship; 37 points behind his teammate with McLaren’s Lando Norris also ahead in the table.

Bottas’ contract is set to run out at the end of the current Formula 1 season; with the rise of Russell after his star appearance in the Sakhir Grand Prix last season, the Finn’s future at Mercedes has been a strong talking point.

However the Finn has dismissed such rumours calling them “bullshit” and making a dig at Red Bull who have dropped drivers mid-season twice in the last few years.

“I know that I am not going to be replaced in the middle of the season,” said Bottas.

“As a team we do not do that. I have a contract for this year, and I think there is only one team that does that kind of thing in F1 and we are not that.

“So no pressure from my side, as I know how things are. There is always bullshit around but that is part of the sport.”

Bottas has finished in second place in the last two seasons in F1, and aided Mercedes to a record seven consecutive constructor titles since he signed with the team in 2017.

With Red Bull proving to be a match for the Champions, Bottas is anticipating a season-long battle with their rivals which the Finn agrees will help demonstrate his value.

“I think if we were a clear step ahead and the gap between the drivers could be big, you could still do good results,” Bottas said.

“But this year obviously. it is really clear, if you are lacking a bit of pace you can easily drop one or two places.

“I think that is how it should be. So if I aim to do my job as well as I can, hopefully it would be very visible and the talking will stop pretty quickly. So I agree that it is a good thing.”