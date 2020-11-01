Imola Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas had to settle for second place after his car picked up some unwanted Ferrari parts on the second lap.



After a very Saturday where he outpaced his teammate in each qualifying session, Bottas held his lead at the start and made sure to keep Max Verstappen’s Red Bull out of DRS range. However, the Finn’s difficulties started on lap 2 when he came across part of Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari abandoned on track.

“I think [the damage] made quite a big effect today,” said Bottas. “The start was good, that was one of the main things to get right today but from lap 2 suddenly out of turn 7 there was debris and I didn’t have time to avoid it. I saw a big piece of carbon, all I had time to do was aim how to hit it.

“I decided to go straight over instead of hitting one of the tyres and possibly getting a puncture. Unluckily, it got stuck under the floor and apparently it was 15 points of downforce, which in lap time is quite a big chunk.”

We think this might belong to you @ScuderiaFerrari 😅 Here’s the piece of debris we just removed from VB’s car👇 pic.twitter.com/C4GrYR7ohn — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) November 1, 2020

With the extra bodywork on board, Bottas’ loss of downforce caused the car to be unpredictable under braking which meant he wasn’t able to attack properly and that made life easier for his teammate when Hamilton was making a gap before his pitstop.

“How it affected [the car], I would say mainly in the high speed corners I could feel the car was sliding a bit and some braking was a bit unpredictable. Sometimes I would lock the wheels and sometimes it was stopping pretty quickly, so it was not really consistent, the downforce I had in the car. It made it really tricky.

“I could see that I just didn’t quite have the pace and Max [Verstappen] was putting a load of pressure. In the end he got through because I had to push over my limits to try and maintain the position and had a lockup and that was it.”

Bottas regained second place when Verstappen crashed out of the race following a tyre issue, but with the additional bodywork under his Mercedes, the Finn couldn’t take the race to his teammate.

“Not my day. I didn’t have a chance with that debris in the car to try and fight for the win today unfortunately. At least we secured 1-2, which is the perfect way to secure the seventh title for the team in a row.”

Bottas has been part of Mercedes for the past four of their remarkable seven Constructors’ Championship wins and said the achievement was down to the spirit of the team.

“For me it’s crazy to think I’ve now been part of the team for four years, in a role to be part of winning the constructors championship it’s quite unreal. I’m so proud of every single team member, what they are doing in the factories and the race team.

“We keep raising the bar for every single team member but we do it united and support each other. The spirit the team has is making these things possible and I’m really, really proud to be part of it.”