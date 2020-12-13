Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas was satisfied to finish his season in P2 after a three race absence from the podium.

Bottas started and finished in P2, not having the pace to challenge Max Verstappen and take his second win at the Yas Marina Circuit. The Finn didn’t have to put effort into defense either as his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, couldn’t pull up to the back of him and make life difficult.

“I think Red Bull was too quick today, surprisingly quick,” Bottas said. “We thought race pace would be pretty identical but they could really control the race and build a gap when needed so I was trying everything I could but couldn’t keep up with them.”

Despite the unchanging positions of the top three, Bottas was happy with his race. He felt he got the best performance out of the car during the Grand Prix and to finish ahead of seven-time World Champion, Hamilton, and his first trip back to the podium since Imola at the start of November.

“I feel like it was a solid race from my side, no mistakes and I felt like I couldn’t get more out of the package we had today. So in that sense, a good race but, yeah anyways, at least ahead of my teammate and it’s been a while since I’ve been on the podium so it’s going to be nice even though it’s not going to be champagne there.”

The Finn paid tribute to all in Mercedes for their hard work and said he hopes to spend some time with family over the Christmas break before the preparations for 2021 begin.

“I think the team has been amazing this year, so I’m really proud that we could be 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship. Amazing season by every single team personnel in all the factories, so really thankful.

“Still some commitments next week but for sure some time off for Christmas,” Bottas added. “Hopefully can see the family, it’s been a while, I can’t remember the last time I saw them. So yeah, quick reset, quick training block then start again from zero and try to do a bit better.”