Sakhir Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas says that he thinks he and George Russell would have fought for the win without the Safety Car appearance. Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas finished the Sakhir Grand Prix in P8, having started from the front row. His day got off to a bad start, literally, as he struggled to get his car off the line well. Losing out to Russell on the run down to Turn 1, Bottas then came under pressure from Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, but held onto his position as those three ended up taking themselves out of that battle at Turn 4.

With Russell leading, Bottas fell to around 3 seconds behind his teammate over the course of the first stint. This gap increased to 8.5 through the pitstop sequence but, armed with fresher tyres, Bottas halved that gap by the time the Safety Car appeared on Lap 61. This was deployed to cover the retrieval of debris from Jack Aitken hitting the barriers at the final corner.

Merc’s day fell apart from there. Bringing both of their drivers in to change onto Mediums again, Russell was fitted with tyres belonging to Bottas. Realising their error seconds later when Bottas came into his pitbox, the Finn was sent back out on the same Hard tyres he’d come in with. Russell had to be brought in again, and could have been diqualified had Merc not done so.

Bottas was doomed to fall down the order from there, as he was now surrounded by cars on fresher rubber while he limped home on old Hards. He finished P8, just ahead of Russell, who had brought himself back into contention for a race win before a late puncture shuffled back in the pack.

“It’s been a really bad day for us. My start wasn’t great, I had some wheelspin and didn’t get a good getaway.” explained Bottas afterwards. “George had a good start and could controlled the race from there. The beginning of my second stint looked quite promising, my pace was good and I started making up time on George.”

Had the race played out without Aitken’s mistake and the resulting Safety Car, Bottas thinks it would have been close between himself and Russell: “Without the Safety Car, I think George and I would have ended up having a nice battle towards the end. When we pitted under the Safety Car, there was some kind of mix up with the tyres and I ended up down. I’m still not quite sure what happened, but I ended up leaving the pits on the same set of old Hard tyres that I was on before. That’s obviously not an ideal stop; you lose positions and don’t get fresh rubber, which then made it very tricky at the Safety Car re-start and I lost even more positions on the old tyres.”

Bottas praised Russell for his drive, and refused to be critical of Merc despite their catastrophic pit error: “It’s always easy to criticise this afterwards but we’re all in this together and normally the team is really bullet proof in those situations. So we will take a good look at this internally and see what we can learn from it. George did a great job today and was just really unfortunate – I think he could have otherwise won this race. Overall, it’s been a difficult day for the team, but we’ll be back on track in just a few days and I’ll give it everything to end the season on a high.”