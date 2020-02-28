Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas has finished as fastest man on the final day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Having taken over the Mercedes W11 from teammate Lewis Hamilton at lunchtime, Valtteri Bottas finished the day off as fastest man. The Finn logged a 1:16.196 to finish fastest for the day, with his time from Day 3 of the first test remaining unbeaten throughout the rest of pre-season testing. Bottas did 79 laps in total during the afternoon.

Bottas’ time was just 0.073 clear of Max Verstappen, although the Dutch driver hinted at quite a bit more pace from the Red Bull. Taking on the C4 tyres in the final ten minutes, Verstappen looked set to beat his time by around half a second but opted against completing the lap. His time would likely have rivalled Bottas’ 1:15.732 for the best time of testing overall. Verstappen did 45 laps in total during the afternoon.

Daniel Ricciardo was quickest man in the morning, and his time remained good enough to keep him in P3 by the close of play. The Renault driver did 65 laps in total.

Mileage king on the final day was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque did 181 laps, and did a time of 1:16.360 to place in P4 at the flag.

Lewis Hamilton’s 1:16.410 from the morning session was enough to keep the Mercedes man in P5 by the end of the day, ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon.

Click here for the complete results from Test 2 – Day 3.

