Speaking in his column following the Austrian Grand Prix, Ross Brawn says he believes Ferrari dumping Sebastian Vettel has had an effect on his driving.

Vettel spun midway through the race at the Red Bull Ring, falling to the back of the field after making contact with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. From there, he recovered to score a solitary point by finishing P10 in a Ferrari that appeared to handle extremely poorly in the onboard shots. Speaking afterwards, Vettel said he was ‘happy I only spun once’.

Brawn says Vettel is driving distracted: “It was a difficult start to Sebastian’s final season with the team. Everything must be swirling round in his head, after he found out Ferrari did not want to renew his services for next season.”

“Sometimes, the things that put off a driver are quite subtle. Sebastian has appeared surprised and shocked by what has happened and it must be a distraction, understandably so.”

Speaking about his former team’s poor performance in Austria, despite Charles Leclerc scoring a shock podium, Brawn said it’s clear they’re facing a tough task: “Their performance by their own admission was disappointing.”

“On Sunday, Charles showed what a talented driver he is, managing his chances wisely to take an opportunistic second place. It is in these difficult races where the determination and talent of a very special drivers come through.”

“But Ferrari have got to quickly improve the situation otherwise it they face a very difficult season. They have plans to improve the car for Hungary, which is encouraging, but the start of the year is tougher than they anticipated.”