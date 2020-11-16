Turkish Grand Prix – F1’s Ross Brawn says he couldn’t guess when Lewis Hamilton’s form will start to dip, as he’s ‘at the peak of his career’. Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn has lavished praise on Lewis Hamilton, after the British driver won his seventh World Championship in Turkey on Sunday. Brawn, who oversaw Michael Schumacher’s record-setting seven world titles, said he’s been blessed to have seen the record set twice during his time in Formula 1.

“It’s the kind of dominance that in most people’s motorsport career, you only see once.” Brawn said. “I’ve been blessed to see it twice. I have been fortunate to work with both Lewis and Michael. They are different characters, which is wonderful as you don’t want metronomic characters in F1. Lewis is different to Michael in the way they approach things. At the core of it, they both have a God given talent.”

Brawn said that Turkey was a perfect example of how Lewis gets the very best from his equipment – even on days where the car might not be the outright best.

“In Turkey, despite his Mercedes team struggling for pace all weekend on a slippery surface in cold conditions, he stayed patient in the race, strategized and pushed when needed to.” Brawn said. “He got the tyres working when no one else could. It was the perfect demonstration of what he is – a seven-time world champion, equalling Michael’s record.”

“It’s hard to pick a weakness in his Lewis’ armoury. He sometimes seems to get emotional on the radio but the team know how to handle that through the calmness of his engineer Pete Bonnington. Bono doesn’t get fazed by anything Lewis says and has a great riposte when he gets too excited. Everyone in that team works so well together.”

“Sunday wasn’t an easy win.”Brawn continued. He didn’t put the car on pole and disappear into the distance. It was a challenging weekend for him, regarding the weather, the conditions and the track. Clearly, it didn’t initially suit Mercedes but they got they head down and thought about it. He came from further down the grid today. He wins when he’s not given any opposition and he wins when he is given a big challenge.”

“Right now, he’s at the pinnacle of his career. And I don’t know where his form will start to tail off.”