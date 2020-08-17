Spanish Grand Prix – Formula 1’s Ross Brawn says he understands the tough period that Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are going through.Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel part ways at the end of this season, with the Scuderia putting their weight behind Charles Leclerc and the incoming Carlos Sainz in 2021.

Vettel is yet to find a seat elsewhere on the grid, with few opportunities. His relationship with Ferrari has become increasingly frosty since the announcement of their split, with them having to race together through this season.

The Spanish Grand Prix was the most obvious sign of the breakdown in the relationship, with Vettel’s requests for tyre information going largely unheeded before being left out to make a one stop strategy work – leading Vettel to curse ‘Oh for f**k sake, I asked you this already’ in response to an enquiry from the pits.

“It’s tough to watch Sebastian and Ferrari go through the motions right now, with both sides knowing that the end of their relationship is almost upon them.” said Ross Brawn in his post Spanish Grand Prix column.

Th former Ferrari Technical Director and Brawn GP team boss said: “They are in that period of a divorce where the papers have been served, but the divorce hasn’t gone through. It’s very awkward.”

“The chemistry between a driver and their team is so important. You’re part of a team and you succeed as a team, and fail as a team. Managing that dynamic is always a challenge.”

“When a driver has been told he is no longer needed, it’s one of the most difficult times for a team. He knows you no longer want him and the cracks appear quickly. It is up to the team to manage it as best they can. From my own painful experience, I know drivers in this situation can be a handful.”