Formula 1’s Managing Director Ross Brawn has said that younger audiences may feel put off by longer races.

Formula 1 and teams have worked hard to thrash out the various details and have agreed on trailing the new format this seaon. The ex-team principal has explained why Formula 1 is looking at introducing the new sprint qualifying format at three Grand Prix in 2021.

In an interview to The Muscle Help Foundation, Brawn explained the proposed plans for the sprint qualifying format and how it will work.

“We’ve been working on trying to get a sprint race format for a number of years, and it is now part of the whole weekend,” said Brawn as quoted by RacingNews365.com.

“So Friday, we’ll have qualifying as you do now, that will set the grid for a Sprint Qualifying race on Saturday, a 100 kilometre race. And the outcome of that will determine the grid for the Grand Prix on a Sunday.

“And along the way, the first, second or third in the sprint qualifying will score three to one points. And its a format we want to test, things change.”

The new format is being trialled at three races this season, the first of which is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Brawn went on to explain the reasons why sprint qualifying is being trialled, going on to suggest that the format is aimed at younger audiences who may not wish to watch the longer races.

“Young people don’t necessarily want to watch two hours of racing on a Sunday afternoon, we may find a short format of racing is more appealing to them,” continued Brawn.

“But we don’t want to disorientate our loyal fans who are really the core of our sport. And so can we find a combination? And that’s what we’re testing. So we’ll do three races this year, we’ll take stock, and then we’ll decide what the next step is for the future.”