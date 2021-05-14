The British Grand Prix is set to run qualifying on Friday evening and will be the first to run the new sprint qualifying trial.

The race, which will take place mid-July, will be the first to feature a 100km sprint race that will decide the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. The Friday qualifying session, which will take the current format, will determine the order for Saturday’s sprint race.

This means that there will be only one Free Practice session on Friday which will start much later in the afternoon at 2:30pm. Qualifying will take place at 6pm with Free Practice Two being moved to Saturday at midday.

As well as deciding the order for the main event, the sprint qualifying session will also reward points for the top three finishers giving the drivers and extra incentive to push to win.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is excited by the new format that will take place at Monza and Brazil later in the season and is pleased it has been welcomed by all the teams.

“We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021. Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience,” said Domenicali.

“I am sure the drivers will relish the fight. I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport.”

British Grand Prix timetable (UK times)

Friday

FP1: 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Qualifying: 6pm – 7pm

Saturday

FP2: 12pm – 1pm

Sprint Qualifying: 4:30pm – 5pm

Sunday

Race: 3pm