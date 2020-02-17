Racing Point have announced BWT as their new title sponsors for 2020 as the team launched their new RP20 F1 car in Austria.



Racing Point have revealed their new 2020 car, the RP20, at their launch event in Austria.

Noticeably, the car will run with new title sponsors in the form of existing sponsor BWT – the Austrian water technology company will step up their involvement in 2020.

This is to take the place of former title sponsor SportPesa, who have pulled out of continuing their deal as a result of regulatory troubles throughout 2019.

Having been a partnership over the last three seasons, BWT (Best Water Technology) have expanded their agreement with Racing Point to become the title sponsors. This means that the RP20 is even more pink than recent seasons, with more prominent BWT sponsorship emblazoned all over the car.

At the launch, race drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll pulled the covers from their new car as they gear up for their second year as teammates, while Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer was joined by Sporting Director Andy Stevenson as they discussed the new partnership with Andreas Weisenbacher, CEO of BWT.

“Since 2017, we have thoroughly enjoyed building a successful partnership with BWT and we’re delighted to be celebrating our fourth year together by welcoming them as our Title Partner.” said Szafnauer.

“This expanded collaboration truly reflects the loyalty, commitment and energy that they bring to the Racing Point family.”

“I’m pleased we could launch our season here in Mondsee at the home of BWT and shine a spotlight on the valuable work being done by BWT to drive sustainability. We have enjoyed many memorable moments both on and off track already and we now look forward to adding more in the 2020 season.”