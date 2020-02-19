Tatiana Calderon will continue as an Alfa Romeo test driver in 2020, along with her new racing role in Japan’s Super Formula.

26 year old Colombian racing driver Tatiana Calderon will stay on at Alfa Romeo for a fourth consecutive season in 2020, having first signed as a development driver with Sauber in 2017.

Calderon will be test driver and a team ambassador for Alfa Romeo, and was present at the launch of the new C39 car in Barcelona on Wednesday morning.

Calderon raced in Formula 2 in 2019, driving for the now departed Arden team. She didn’t score any points in her year with the team, with a best result of P11 at Paul Ricard. However, she has switched to Japan’s Super Formula Championship for 2020 where she will drive for Drago Corse.

“I’m extremely happy to continue as a Test Driver and become Team Ambassador for Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in 2020.” said Calderon at Alfa’s launch of the striking new C39.

“Continuity is so important in our sport, we have been together four years and it has been a great journey which has provided me with some great opportunities to grow and learn. I’m very thankful to the team for their continued belief and support to my career. We are all ready to give our best this year.” Calderon concluded.

Frederic Vasseur welcomed her staying on for another year, with the Alfa team boss saying: “I am delighted Tatiana will stay with our team for 2020, taking over the role of Team Ambassador as well. Over the last three seasons, she has become a part of the family and her contribution to the team is increasingly valuable. She has been faultless every time she stepped in the cockpit and we are looking forward to working with her again.”