Local councillors from Lewis Hamilton’s hometown of Stevenage are calling for town authorities to honour their most famous son by offering him the honour of Freeman of the Borough.

The proposal is set to go before the Council next Wednesday, 16th of December, with Liberal Democrat Councillor Stephen Booth saying: “Lewis’s achievement has been matched by only one other person in the world and so it’s only fitting that the Council mark his landmark accomplishment. We hope all parties on the Council will fully support our motion.”

Citing Hamilton’s on-track achievements as well as his humanitarian efforts, Booth said Hamilton represents all the qualities a town should be proud of: “His strong stand against racism through the Black Lives Matter movement, his commitment to put something back into both the sport and the community through his charitable work with UNICEF and the Hamilton Commission to promote diversity in motor sport, mark him as someone the town can be very proud of.”

A statement from the Council said: “The Council further commends Lewis Hamilton on the work he is doing to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement amongst his fellow drivers and teams and in persuading many of them to take a knee; and further his campaigning to eliminate all forms of racism in motor sport.”

“We therefore congratulate Lewis Hamilton on his leadership in persuading his team as a mark of respect to the Black Lives Matter movement to change its colours after 90 years as “The Silver Arrows” to black for a season.”

“We further commend Lewis Hamilton’s work to give something back to communities through UNICEF UK and other charitable works; to improve diversity in motorsport through the Hamilton Commission to engage young black people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and as an ambassador for the sport to encourage and assist more young drivers from BAME backgrounds to compete. In recognition of his achievements, we invite Lewis Hamilton to accept the award of Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Stevenage.”