Yas Marina – Callum Ilott has joined Scuderia Ferrari as their official test driver for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.

Formula 1 Championship runner-up Callum Ilott has been signed as Ferrari’s test driver for 2021. The British driver narrowly missed out on clinching the title after a tense battle with fellow Ferrari Academy Driver Mick Schumacher.

While Schumacher has secured his immediate future as he steps up to Formula 1 with Haas next year, there was no available seat suitable for Ilott. The UNI-Virtuosi driver had been a possibility for an Alfa or a Haas seat as well, but Haas turned to Formula 2 rival Nikita Mazepin as he brings significant funding with him from his father’s Uralkali company. At Alfa Romeo, they stayed with their current drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for another season.

Ilott had previously confirmed that he wouldn’t be racing in Formula 2 again next year, citing the cost and lack of seats as the reason he wouldn’t stay in the championship. He said his intention was to find refuge somewhere on the periphery of the Formula 1 paddock, and Ferrari have provided that haven.

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!

For 2021, he will be the team’s official test driver, with the deal announced on Tuesday at Yas Marina on the day of the Young Driver Test.

“I am very pleased to be joining Scuderia Ferrari as its test driver from next year.” Ilott said. “I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge. I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver.”

Ilott has been a part of the FDA for the past three years, and he thanked the Scuderia’ junior programme for helping with his progress since signing with them: “I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Scuderia Ferrari for this great opportunity and their support. It has been an honour to be part of their programme for the past three years and I am pleased to continue our journey together.”

Ilott was driving the Alfa Romeo C39 at the test, where he racked up 93 laps en route to P8 on the timing screens.

“It’s been an amazing day, driving an incredible car.” Ilott said afterwards. “I am thankful to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for the opportunity to drive today. We completed 93 laps, some good mileage and a busy day for the team. From my personal point of view, I’ve really enjoyed it: it took a lot of focus to keep performing at this level, in such a powerful car, but it’s been really good and I hope to get more opportunities to drive this car in the future.”