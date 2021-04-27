Alfa Romeo have lined up 2020 F2 runner up, Callum Ilott, as the second of their reserve drivers along with Robert Kubica.

Currently serving as a test driver for Ferrari, Ilott most recently drove for Alfa Romeo in the 2020 Bahrain post-season test, the driver’s new appointment will see him taking part in a number of free practice sessions throughout the year, starting with this Friday’s FP1 ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The British racer will share the team’s reserve duties with Kubica, and take the lead on weekends that the Pole has other racing commitments. Last year Ilott came runner up to Mick Schumacher, now a Haas driver, in the Formula 2 championship, taking 5 pole positions, six podiums including three victories, to see off Yuki Tsunoda, now with AlphaTauri, by a point.

“I am really happy to be joining the team for this season,” said Ilott. “And I’d like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen and the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they have put in me.

“The two sessions I had with the team in the last two years have been extremely useful in getting me accustomed to the way a Formula One team works and I am confident I can hit the ground running in my new role as one of the reserve drivers at Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen. I can’t wait to be in the car and help the team continue its progress.”

While Alfa Romeo Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, praised the young driver’s work ethic and is looking forward to seeing him on track. “I am delighted to welcome Callum to our team,” said Vasseur. “His journey through the junior series has been an impressive one and he is without doubt one of the most talented young drivers coming through the ranks.

“He has worked with us before, each time leaving a lasting impression thanks to his work ethic and good feedback, and I have no doubt he will be a very positive addition to Robert Kubica, who will be unavailable on various occasions due to his other racing programmes. Callum will have a busy programme and we can’t wait to see him on track again this weekend.”