Belgian Grand Prix – Carlos Sainz will not race at Spa-Francorchamps, due to an exhaust failure on his MCL35 on his outlap.

Sainz was due to start the race from P7 after a great qualifying session, but suspicious smoke was seen coming out of the back of his MCL35 on his way to the grid. Reporting that he felt something break on the car, Sainz returned to the pits when he should have been on the grid.

McLaren have since confirmed that he suffered an exhaust failure that has prevented him from making the start of the race.

Lando Norris, starting from P10, is now McLaren’s sole representative in the race, taking place on the day where the team celebrate the birthday of their founder Bruce McLaren.