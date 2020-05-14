Ferrari have confirmed Carlos Sainz will replace Sebastian Vettel at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Ferrari have confirmed their driver line-up for the 2021 season, following the confirmed departure of Sebastian Vettel at the end of this season.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who joins the Scuderia after a two year spell at McLaren.

Sainz has joined Ferrari on a two year deal, with his new contract ending at the conclusion of 2022.

“I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team.” said Sainz of his new deal. “I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season.”

Sainz was one of the stars of the 2019 F1 World Championship, having switched to McLaren from Renault. The Spaniard consistently led the midfield and claimed P6 in the Driver’s Championship – beating the Red Bull combo of Pierre Gasly/Alex Albon as a result of their mid-season team switch.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says the signing of 25 year old Sainz was an easy decision to make, with his talent and abilities making him a worthy signing alongside Charles Leclerc: “With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.”

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.”

“We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves.”