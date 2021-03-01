Jamie Chadwick will spend a third year with the Williams Formula 1 team as a development driver, with an increased programme in the team’s simulator in 2021.

22 year old Jamie Chadwick is heading into another season with Williams, as the Grove-based team have retained her for another year as a development driver. Chadwick will be returning to W Series in 2021, to defend the 2019 title she won in the inaugural year of the all-female racing series.

Chadwick’s single seater career will see her racing alongside the F1 programme, as W Series becomes a support series to Formula 1 at multiple events this year. As well as W Series, Chadwick has joined Veloce Racing in Extreme E, the new all-electric off-road series.

“I have absolutely loved my time with Williams so far and could not be more delighted to continue working with the team in my role as development driver,” said Chadwick, who joined Williams while the team was still under ownership by the Williams family.

“I feel I am improving as a driver all the time, and my time spent in the simulator this coming season will prove to be invaluable. I look forward to fully immersing myself at Williams once again this year.”

In 2020, Chadwick raced in Asian F3. She also raced in Formula Regional European Championship with Prema, as one of the teammates of eventual Champion Gianluca Petecof. She finished in P9 overall.

With Williams now owned by Dorilton Capital with a new team boss in the form of Simon Roberts, the team haven’t elected for changes to their junior driver line-up.

“We are delighted that Jamie will continue as a development driver for the team,” Williams team principal Simon Roberts said.

“Not only is she a great female ambassador for the sport and plays an integral part in promoting women in motorsport, her work in the simulator and behind the scenes at Grove is hugely valuable.

“Jamie’s determination and drive to do more, as well as push the boundaries, is something we admire at Williams and we are all looking forward to the year ahead with Jamie as part of the team.”

Chadwick is retained alongside Roy Nissany and Dan Ticktum, both F2 racers. Nissany is the team’s test driver, while Ticktum has a development role and is also one of its dedicated simulator drivers.