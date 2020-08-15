Spanish Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says he found his car very difficult to drive, ending up P9 at the end of qualifying.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up P9 for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, after having had a difficult qualifying session in the heat at Catalunya.

The Ferrari driver made it into Q3 after setting a 1:16.953 on his first run on Softs in Q2, but went a tenth slower in Q3 to set a 1:17.087. This drop off in pace meant he could only manage P9, with just Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly behind him.

Leclerc admitted after the session he just wasn’t comfortable with the handling of his SF1000 during the session, as the behaviour of the car changed after third practice.

“I’m just not happy, I was not happy with the car today,” said Leclerc. “At least this morning [in FP3] I was. The beginning of qualifying it was OK, but it [the car] fell out session after session in quali and didn’t have enough front end to rotate the car – and we have lost quite a bit of time because of this so now we have to understand why this happened.”

Mired in the midfield for the race start, Leclerc knows he’s facing an uphill battle with so many cars so close on pace starting in front of him. “It is something we regularly have with this car, struggling with the front in mid corner, but today, there was not really any solutions.” continued Leclerc.

“It’s a big disappointment. It’s very close between us, from sixth place to 10th place [the split was just 0.1s] at least. I struggled massively with the car today.”