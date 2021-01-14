Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has said he has tested positive for COVID-19, after contracting the coronavirus after travelling in Dubai.

Charles Leclerc has confirmed that he has contracted the coronavirus, just days after returning from a winter break in Dubai.

A statement from Ferrari said: “Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with the team’s protocols, Charles is tested regularly and yesterday, the result from his latest test came back positive.”

“Charles notified us immediately and has informed everyone he has been in close contact with in the last few days. He is currently feeling ok with mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at home in Monaco. ”

Leclerc took to social media to explain: “I hope you are all staying safe. I want to let you know I have tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I am regularly checked according to my team’s protocols. Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with. A subsequent test I took has come back positive.”

“I am feeling OK and have mild symptoms. I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities.”

“Stay safe and take care.”

Leclerc’s announcement comes just days after McLaren confirmed Lando Norris also tested positive for the virus after contracting it while on holiday in Dubay.

Breaking news. More to follow.