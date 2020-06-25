Formula 1 has announced details of the #WeRaceAsOne taskforce, with F1 CEO Chase Carey making an initial funding investment of $1 million.

Formula has confirmed further details of the #WeRaceAsOne foundation, which was announced earlier this week.

This foundation is intended to help improve diversity within the sport, as well as normalise a mindset of inclusion of minority groups. Part of the new foundation is the introduction of a Formula 1 taskforce, which will help come up with ideas and implement plans of action to promote and improve diversity.

The taskforce will be set up in the short-term future, and will include input from senior members of the paddock, as well as drivers, teams and external diversity experts.

All the cars will race with the #WeRaceAsOne slogan emblazoned somewhere on the liveries, with a rainbow logo selected to be the brand identity of the mindset change.

Formula 1 & Liberty Media CEO Chase Carey will provide the initial funding for the initiative, having pledged a million dollars of his own money to help it get started. The intent is for funding to organically improve over time as sponsors come on board.

“We fully recognise that Formula 1 needs to be more inclusive and diverse,” Carey said. “While we set out our strategy last year to improve the position of our sport, we need, and want, to do more.

“That is why we will establish a Task Force to listen and ensure the right initiatives are identified to increase diversity in F1.

“We want to ensure we give people from all backgrounds the best chances to work in Formula 1 regardless of their gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or physical abilities.

“We are therefore also taking the initial step of creating a foundation to support key educational and employment opportunities across F1 that will give under-represented talent the chance to work in this incredible sport and build an exciting career.”