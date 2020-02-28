Formula 2 driver and Renault Sport Academy driver Christian Lundgaard has been quarantined for two weeks, meaning he’ll miss F2’s test in Bahrain next week.

Renault Sport Academy driver and ART Formula 2 racer Christian Lundgaard won’t be taking part in next week’s Bahrain tests, due to him being in quarantine after coming in close proximity to a known outbreak of the coronavirus.

ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy have issued the following statement”