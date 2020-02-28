Christian Lundgaard quarantined ahead of Formula 2 tests
Renault Sport Academy driver and ART Formula 2 racer Christian Lundgaard won’t be taking part in next week’s Bahrain tests, due to him being in quarantine after coming in close proximity to a known outbreak of the coronavirus.
ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy have issued the following statement”
“Regrettably, due to a genuine force majeure situation, Danish racer Christian Lundgaard will be unable to take part in the official FIA Formula 2 tests in Bahrain from 1 – 3 March 2020.
Over the past week, Christian, 18, has been participating in a winter training camp in Tenerife organized by Renault Sport Academy, however he has been detained on the island following an outbreak of the Coronavirus in his hotel. Christian has been checked by medical experts and is fit and well and not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, however the governing authorities have ruled all guests of the hotel must remain in quarantine for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of the virus.
Renault Sport Academy, ART and Christian would like to thank you for your wishes. No further announcement will be made on this unprecedented situation.”