Circuit Zandvoort’s extensive renovations have been completed, with final sign-off of the FIA’s coveted Grade 1 status conferred on the venue.

The historic Circuit Zandvoort has undergone extensive renovation and modernisation in preparation for the return of Formula 1 after 35 years off the calendar. Originally scheduled to hold the inaugural modern Dutch Grand Prix in May, the event was cancelled in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The delay in the return of F1 has allowed the circuit to fully complete renovations at a more leisurely pace, which are now fully completed.

At a media event at the circuit on Wednesday, the circuit announced that CM.com has come on board as a naming partner with the venue now known as ‘CM.com Circuit Zandvoort’, and that it is now formally of FIA Grade 1 level.

The FIA carried out their inspections on June 26th, having had F1 race director Michael Masi visit in the pre-season. He had indicated his confidence the circuit would reach the Grade 1 status on time, but the coronavirus outbreak ended up delaying the final inspections and licencing.

The circuit also took the opportunity to show off the expanded pit area, modernised race control facilities, the new medical centre and improved infrastructure and the main stand upgrades.

A rescheduled date for the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be held in the same original time slot in early May.