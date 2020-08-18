Zandvoort, home of the returning Dutch Grand Prix, is set to be renamed with an official ceremony next week.

While Zandvoort didn’t get a chance to host the Dutch Grand Prix this year, having been scheduled to return to the F1 calendar back in May, the race looks set to be planned again in 2021.

Zandvoort is a historic F1 venue that last hosted a race in 1985, but has been revamped and restored for modern F1. With Max Verstappen being one of the most popular drivers in the sport right now, Formula 1 was set to return to Holland this year until the coronavirus outbreak ruined the original schedule.

However, the delay has allowed circuit officials to spend some time on fully completing the renovation of the circuit’s facilities. New pit boxes and lounges, as well as a new portable hospital and race control are set to revealed on August 26th, as well as formalisation of the circuit’s FIA Grade 1 licence.

The track will also be renamed from ‘Circuit Zandvoort’, this is likely to be an honorific title like Imola (Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari) or Interlagos (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace). Possibilities include the name ‘Verstappen’ or Arie Luyendyk, for whom a corner is already named.

Attending at the naming event will be Jan Lammers, sports director for the Dutch Grand Prix, as well as Robert van Overdijk, Director of Circuit Zandvoort and the Dutch Grand Prix.