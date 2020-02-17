Williams’s team boss Claire Williams says 2020 will mark the beginning of the team’s resurgence, highlighting their ‘fighting spirit’.

Williams have revealed their new 2020 car, the FW43, ahead of pre-season testing beginning in Spain on Wednesday. There’s high hopes for Williams this year, having had an annus horribilis in 2019 where the team scored just a single point, and a fortuitous one at that, with Robert Kubica promoted to P10 in Germany.

Having had the slowest car by some margin last year, 2020 sees some changes. Paddy Lowe, chief designer of the FW42, departed shortly after the season began last year, meaning this year’s cars design was led by Doug McKiernan and Adam Carter. New sponsors Lavazza, Royal Bank of Canada, and Sofina Foods, have all signed up off the back of Nicholas Latifi becoming a race driver for the team.

Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams says she’s confident this season will see some turnaround from the lows of 2019: “This year marks a fresh start for the team.”

“We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured that we have the right people, structures, procedures and resource in place to deliver competitive race cars. We are all committed to re-building Williams and returning the team to competitiveness.”

“As such, our 2020 campaign is about making progress. The fighting spirit is still very much alive, and this year, everyone will continue that fight until we get back to where we want to be.”