Codemasters has confirmed that they will release their latest instalment of the annual Official F1 video game franchise, F1 2021, on 16 July.

The first game to be released after Codemasters was purchased by Electronic Arts will feature all the officially licensed cars, drivers, and circuits of the 2021 season, as well as an all-new story mode “Braking Point”. They have confirmed that the seasons’ three new circuits Portimao, Imola, and Jeddah will be released as a free update after the game has released.

Braking Point is a new story mode that will enable players to experience the world of Formula 1 by rising through the ranks from feeder series Formula 2. It also brings back antagonist Devon Butler who was introduced in F1 2019.

“Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making. We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1 both on and off the track,” explained Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet.”

The series stalwart career mode returns with a new twist which allows two players to take part online; they are free to play co-operatively or against each other as rivals. Regular features such as My Team, two player split-screen, and eSports integration will return.

“We are creating more choice and new ways to play. Real-Season Start allows players to align their career to the F1 season,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. “The addition of two-player Career brings new challenges to the iconic game mode. Players can now choose to play co-operatively and share in the success or compete and strive for personal glory.”

The game promises a new visual facelift and will feature on the current generations of consoles, PC, and next generation game consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time.