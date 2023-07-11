Nyck de Vries’ time at AlphaTauri has come to an end after only 10 races as the team have decided to replace him with Daniel Ricciardo.

AlphaTauri have decided that Nyck de Vries won’t even get to compete in his home race or even see out half a season with them as it was announced that Daniel Ricciardo will be taking over for the rest of the year.

Ricciardo rejoined Red Bull at the end of 2022 after he parted ways with McLaren following a difficult couple of years with them, his win in Monza one of the few highlights, and prior to McLaren, he had another brace of less competitive than hoped for seasons with Renault.

The Australian started his F1 career with HRT after Red Bull got him a seat there for the second half of the 2011 season. The next two years were spent with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) before he moved up to the main Red Bull team for five years where he took three poles and seven wins among his 29 podiums.

Ricciardo confirmed as Red Bull reserve

The Australian got his first test of the current Red Bull car on Tuesday when he took part in a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone as part of his reserve driver duties, and was announced to be headed to AlphaTauri as a loaned driver the same day.

“It was great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his SIM sessions translate on track,” Christian Horner, Red Bull’s Team Principal, said. “His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

The driver was understandably delighted to have a chance to get back racing, saying: “I’m stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!” while AlphaTauri’s Team Principal, Franz Tost welcomed him back and believed he would easily integrate into the team given his familiarity with most of the personnel.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” Tost said. “There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner.”

Tost also had a few words for his outgoing driver, de Vries: “I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

As the 2019 Formula 2 champion and the inaugural Formula E World Champion, de Vries impressed F1 last year as Mercedes’ go-to rookie driver for the mandatory rookie FP1 appearances, and drove for Mercedes as well as their customer teams Williams and Aston Martin before getting called in by Williams to take over from Saturday practice onwards after Alex Albon took ill.

De Vries signs with AlphaTauri to replace Gasly

The Dutch driver impressed enough that weekend to get on the teams’ radars and, soon afterwards, signed a multi-year deal with Red Bull which gave him the AlphaTauri seat for 2023 replacing Pierre Gasly who’d be heading to Alpine. De Vries has only managed a best of P12 this season while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, in his third season, has managed two P10s and a few P11s.